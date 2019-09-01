FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A pair of Democrats running for governor in Kentucky have released fundraising totals.

Andy Beshear said he raised more than $470,000 in the past three months, giving him a total of $1.16 million raised since announcing his candidacy last summer. That figure includes $20,000 of Beshear's own money plus another $24,000 of in-kind contributions.

Rocky Adkins said his campaign raised more than $620,000 in less than two months. A spokeswoman said Adkins did not loan himself money for his campaign.

Beshear and Adkins are two of the four announced Democratic candidates. The other two are former Auditor Adam Edelen and Geoff Young, a former state employee who has run for governor before.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has said he will seek a second term.