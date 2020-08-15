Bernie Sanders to host virtual town hall with Charles Booker

The Vermont Senator and Kentucky Representative will discuss the fight for justice and COVID-19 in the Commonwealth at 3 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced a virtual town hall Saturday afternoon with former KY Senate candidate and Representative (D-43) Charles Booker.

In a tweet from Sanders, the town hall centers around a discussion on "how we must fight for justice in Kentucky and hold Republicans accountable for their inaction during this crisis."

Kentucky AFL-CIO Vice President and Political Campaign lead, Ashley Snider is also a guest on the virtual town hall.

TODAY at 3 pm ET: Watch our live town hall with @Booker4KY on how we must fight for justice in Kentucky and hold Republicans accountable for their inaction during this crisis.

Sen. Sanders endorsed Rep. Booker in the Kentucky Senate primary in June 2020. Booker ultimately lost the Senate primary nod by about 15,000 votes in to Amy McGrath in July.

Since then, Booker has endorsed McGrath saying in a July statement, it is "urgently critical" to get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell out of office, saying that "a vote for Amy McGrath gives us the very real chance to push for greater accountability in a Senate no longer shut down by Mitch."

In a tweet about the town hall, Booker said, "We are fighting for justice, and there is no recess in this fight. There is no vacation on the struggles we face. Kentucky knows that, I know it, & so does Bernie Sanders."

We are fighting for justice, and there is no recess in this fight. There is no vacation on the struggles we face. Kentucky knows that, I know it, & so does @berniesanders.



Join us tomorrow for a powerful Town Hall on leadership in the face of COVID-19:

The virtual town hall begins at 3 p.m. and can be seen here.

