FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has raised more than $1.1 million in the past three months.

A report filed with the Federal Election Commission shows Barr has raised just over $4 million for his re-election campaign. He has $1.2 million available to spend in the final weeks of the campaign.

Barr faces a strong challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot. McGrath's campaign said she raised more than $3.6 million in the past three months, giving her $6.65 million since she launched her campaign last August. Her campaign said she has $1.7 million available to spend. Her report is not yet available on the election commission's website.

Barr and McGrath had help this weekend. Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned with McGrath in Owingsville while President Donald Trump campaigned for Barr in Richmond.

