Attorney General Cameron hopes to press anew for struck-down Kentucky abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Republican attorney general is seeking another shot at defending an embattled 2018 law in court. The law would halt a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he hopes his legal team can persuade the U.S. Supreme Court at a hearing next Tuesday to let him to defend the law before a federal appeals court.
Struck down by lower courts previously, the Kentucky law took aim at a procedure that removes a fetus with instruments. Supporters call it a safe way to end a pregnancy. Others call it barbaric.
It comes amid one of the biggest test of abortion rights in the U.S. in decades.
