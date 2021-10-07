Attorney General Cameron hopes to press anew for struck-down Kentucky abortion law

The 2018 law would prevent women from receiving a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Republican attorney general is seeking another shot at defending an embattled 2018 law in court. The law would halt a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he hopes his legal team can persuade the U.S. Supreme Court at a hearing next Tuesday to let him to defend the law before a federal appeals court.

Struck down by lower courts previously, the Kentucky law took aim at a procedure that removes a fetus with instruments. Supporters call it a safe way to end a pregnancy. Others call it barbaric.

It comes amid one of the biggest test of abortion rights in the U.S. in decades.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.