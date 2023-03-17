Kentuckians criticize anti-trans bill as it heads to governor's desk

"We need to remember trans kids are just kids."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As someone who is trying to break the barrier and ask others to listen, Dr. Bobbie Glass has much to say as a transgender woman and teacher.

"Senate Bill 150, codifies disrespecting children who are going through the process of, they've finally worked up the courage to say, 'this is not who I am. That's not who I am. And I can't do that anymore. This is who I am. This is what the name I want to be called. These are the pronouns I would like to call,'" Glass said.

What started out as a parent's rights bill has transformed into legislation that would ban anyone under the age of 18 from receiving gender-affirming care -- both surgical and non-surgical. It would also have school districts create explicit bathroom policies, likely impacting trans students.

WHAS11's Connor Steffen asked Glass what supporters of SB 150 are getting wrong about the transgender community.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's real. People think, oh, no, it's just a lifestyle choice. Why? Why do you really think that I would choose to live this life?" she said.

Here's what the amended version of the bill includes:

School districts must create explicit bathroom policies

Bans gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 18, including surgical and non-surgical procedures like puberty blockers

Schools can't discuss sexual orientation or gender identity with students regardless of age

If healthcare providers provide gender-affirming care to minors their licenses will be revoked

The school district would notify parents of any mental health services relating to human sexuality

"I believe gender dysphoria is one of the most misunderstood, most maddening, most debilitating, and deadly conditions a human can endure," Glass said. "I have said it 1000s of times, and I will say out 1000 more, I would not wish gender dysphoria on my worst enemy."

Johnathan Lowe has two kids and both identify as transgender.

He criticized the process lawmakers used in a last-ditch effort to get SB 150 passed.

"When Senate Bill 150 was resurrected, I was surprised," Lowe said. "Yeah, it's shocking and really undone, undemocratic."

He added it was dangerous for so many like his trans teen.

"The trans kids I know are really worried and they're really scared," Lowe said. "We need to remember trans kids are just kids."

