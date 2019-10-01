FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A rally planned for February will aim to pass stricter laws on animal cruelty in Kentucky.

The animal rights organization Kentuckians Vote for Animals announced that a rally will take place on February 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the State Capitol building in Frankfort.

According to a release from the organization, the rally will show Kentucky lawmakers that the laws must improve to protect animals from cruelty and neglect.

A report from the Animal Legal Defense Fund ranks Kentucky as the worst state for animal protection laws for the 12th year in a row.

"We must come together as a state and demand better animal protection," said Cynthia Criswell, a board member for Kentuckians Vote for Animals.

