FRANKFORT, Ky. — Andy Beshear was sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Kentucky Dec. 10.

"At midnight, I was truly honored to be surrounded by my family and friends as I was sworn in as the 63rd Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Beshear tweeted. "I intend to lead by example and I will strive to build an administration that does the same."

The former attorney general defeated Matt Bevin in November's election. While Bevin ordered a recanvass, he conceded after the findings showed no real changes in the result.

Bevin said thank you to Kentucky in his final tweet as governor Dec. 9.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," Bevin tweeted. "Kentucky is truly the most spectacular state in America...our best days are still ahead, because #WeAreKY."

The swearing-in of Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacquline Coleman marks the start of the gubernatorial inauguration. An inaugural breakfast reception starts at 7:30 a.m. and country ham, biscuits and white cake will be brought to the Beshear family at 8 a.m.

The exchange is a tradition believed to have started when an outgoing first lady left ham, cake and biscuits for the incoming first family.

Worship service at First Christian Church will begin at 8:30 a.m., with messages from different religious leaders in Kentucky. Seating is limited, but the service will be streamed on the church's Facebook.

The inaugural parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will be streamed on WHAS11. A map of the parade route can be found here.

Beshear and Coleman will then be publicly sworn-in at the Capitol's front steps at 2 p.m. Kentuckians can then tour the capitol during an open house after the ceremony.

A Grand March presenting the governor, lieutenant governor and other officers who will be sworn in Jan. 6 will start at Capitol Rotunda at 8 p.m. before the inaugural balls begin at 9 p.m.

RELATED: Gov. Matt Bevin's last day in office received with tears and applause from staffers

RELATED: What to expect at the Kentucky governor's inauguration

RELATED: Incumbent Matt Bevin not contesting Beshear's win

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.