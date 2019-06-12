Frankfort, Ky. – Governor-elect Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor-elect Jacqueline Coleman announced seven major appointments that they said are fundamental to helping the administration bring Kentuckians together and move the Commonwealth forward in a positive way.

The appointments announced include:

Office of the Governor, Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner

Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary Holly McCoy-Johnson

Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry

State Budget Director John Hicks

Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Chief of Staff Susan Rieber

Office of the Governor, Director of Legislative Services Dorsey Ridley

Finance and Administration Cabinet, Department of Revenue Commissioner Tom Miller

“With today’s announcements, Jacqueline and I are once again making sure we have a talented and experienced team ready to get to work swiftly to address the issues affecting all Kentucky families,” said Gov.-elect Beshear. “I am proud to have this team in place to help us set a positive example in Frankfort – treating each other with respect, acting with integrity and governing with transparency.”

La Tasha Buckner, of Lexington, who is also serving as general counsel to the governor, was named Gov.-elect Beshear’s chief of staff.

Buckner, a Glasgow native, is a graduate of the University of Kentucky Honors Program (now Lewis Honors College) and the UK College of Law. With extensive litigation experience before federal, state and administrative bodies, she has served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, deputy executive director for the Public Protection Cabinet’s Office of Legal Services and served as general counsel to the Department of Charitable Gaming and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. As assistant deputy attorney general for the Civil Division in the Office of the Attorney General, Buckner has argued on behalf of some of the Commonwealth's most notable cases, including challenges related to pension reform and budget cuts to universities.

“As we prepare to move Kentucky forward, I am once again excited to continue serving the administration and working with Gov.-elect Beshear” said Buckner. “I am looking forward to working to address the issues that matter to Kentuckians in a way that is open and responsive to our citizens.”

Gov.-elect Beshear announced Holly McCoy-Johnson, of Frankfort, as the Finance Cabinet secretary. McCoy-Johnson had most recently led Administrative Services in the Office of the Attorney General. She served for almost seven years as the executive director of the Office of General Administration and Program Support Shared Services, providing personnel, budget, fiscal management, IT and operational support for the Public Protection Cabinet, the Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Labor Cabinet.

Gov.-elect Beshear said these leaders all share his vision of addressing critically important issues, like supporting education, creating good-paying jobs, protecting retirements and accessing affordable health care.

On December 2, Gov.-elect Beshear announced five key appointments in his administration, naming Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman as Education and Workforce Development Cabinet secretary. Rep. Rocky Adkins will serve as senior advisor to the governor. Former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will serve as secretary of the Transportation Cabinet. Col. Haldane B. Lamberton will lead the Kentucky National Guard as adjutant general. The commissioner for Veterans Affairs will be retired Lt. Col. Keith Jackson.

On December 4, Gov.-elect Beshear said his administration would make requesting government records easier by ensuring all executive branch state agencies accept open records requests for public records via email. Kentuckians can also make requests in person or via mail or fax if they wish to do so.

To apply for an unclassified position in the Beshear/Coleman administration visit, besheartransitionky.com.

