LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes pleaded not guilty in federal court to making illegal contributions to his daughter's 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell.

Jerry Lundergan, a former chairman of the Kentucky Democratic party, spoke little during the hearing in Lexington. His co-defendant, Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons, also pleaded not guilty.

Lundergan and Emmons were indicted by a federal grand jury last month after investigators found that the two “knowingly and willingly” made illegal contributions to Grimes’ campaign.

A trial date was set for Tuesday Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

