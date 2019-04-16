KENTUCKY (WHAS11) – Attorney General Steve Beshear is asking Governor Matt Bevin to rescind his subpoenas to school districts who had teachers call in sick to be in Frankfort to protest.

Beshear said the subpoenas are not lawful. The attorney general is sending a letter to the governor to demand they be rescinded in the next 10 days.

He said subpoenaing school districts may constitute “intimidation, threats or coercions” in violation of Kentucky law.

JCPS was issued a subpoena by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet on April 10, along with districts in Oldham, and Bullitt counties.

Teacher sick-outs resulted in JCPS canceling school six times in two weeks this year, causing officials to push back the school calendar.

On April 11, two more school districts, Fayette County and Madison County, were subpoenaed.

Bevin has criticized teachers for the widespread absences that forced some schools to cancel classes for as long as a few days while teachers protested at the Capitol.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis made similar requests for information earlier this year. He has asked districts to tighten teacher absence policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.