KENTUCKY, USA — Former Board of Elections member Michael Adams has won the Republican nomination for Kentucky Secretary of State, beating three other candidates.

On Tuesday, Adams defeated former general counsel of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Andrew English; cybersecurity professional Stephen Knipper and former Secret Service agent Carl Nett. All four GOP candidates say they support enacting a photo ID law at the polls.

Knipper narrowly lost to Democrat Allison Lundergan Grimes for Secretary of State in 2015. Grimes is finishing her second term and cannot run again for the office.

