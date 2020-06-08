Settlement reached after Matt Bevin blocked people online

The ACLU says the settlement has resulted in a policy ensuring "robust" discourse on the governor's official social media accounts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civil liberties group says its lawsuit challenging former Gov. Matt Bevin's practice of blocking some people on Twitter and Facebook has been settled.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said Thursday that it reached the settlement with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

Beshear defeated Bevin in last year's election. The ACLU says the settlement has resulted in a policy ensuring "robust" discourse on the governor's official social media accounts.

ACLU of Kentucky legal director Corey Shapiro says the settlement is a victory for the First Amendment rights of Kentuckians. The policy sets clear rules for social media users.

