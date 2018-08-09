FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republicans have added more than 58,000 registered voters since Donald Trump took office while Democrats have lost more than 2,500.

The GOP registration boom nudged the number of registered Democrats below 50 percent in June for the first time in memory. The impressive registration gains have boosted the GOP's confidence they can prevent a blue wave this November.

That matters enormously in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, where Democrat Amy McGrath is challenging Republican Rep. Andy Barr.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings says the registration numbers mean Democrats' momentum is more hype than substance. But University of Kentucky political science Professor Stephen Voss said voter registration totals reflect long-term voting patterns. In the short term, he said conditions favor Democrats.

