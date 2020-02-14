INDIANAPOLIS — A 60-day law license suspension is being recommended for Indiana’s attorney general after allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party.

The recommendation filed Friday with the state Supreme Court puts Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill’s ability to remain as state government’s top lawyer in jeopardy as he must have a law license to hold the position.

It wasn't immediately clear how a temporary suspension would affect his status.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby proposed the punishment in a report to the court, which will make the final decision.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.