Kentucky governor to give 2023 'State of the Commonwealth' address

Some topics Beshear says he will cover include the Kentucky's economy, unemployment, electric vehicle plant and medical marijuana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: Above video is from December 2022.

Governor Andy Beshear will be addressing Kentuckians in his annual "State of the Commonwealth" address Wednesday evening.

In a video previewing the speech, Beshear says he will update the commonwealth on the progress made in rebuilding western and eastern Kentucky after severe weather upended some communities.

He will also discuss the state's economy over the past two years and how many jobs have been created during that time.

"The state of our commonwealth is strong and our future is bright," Beshear said on social media. "By committing to work together, we can ensure that prosperity continues."

Beshear has previously outlined some of his priorities for the new legislative session, including prioritizing education and universal Pre-K.

He also said he wants to start a state advertising campaign to attract more people to the Kentucky workforce and to invest in infrastructures like roads, clean water and broadband.

The governor will expand on his plans for the upcoming year at 7 p.m. WHAS11 will stream the full speech online and on all of our digital platforms.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.