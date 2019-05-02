FRANKFORT, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A weekend recount of a statehouse race decided by one vote resulted in a tie.

Now, Kentucky lawmakers will be expected to deal with the fallout when the General Assembly returns to work Tuesday.

The flip of a coin could be the deciding factor although Commonwealth law isn’t clear as to what method will be required to settle the dispute.

Past disputes have been resolved by drawing names out of a bag.

What’s certain is the man who won on election night won’t go down without a fight.

This weekend, a recount of the disputed 13th District House race included elections officials reconsidering 5 absentee ballots they excluded on election night.

Democrat Jim Glenn took the 13th District in November. That district includes Daviess County and Owensboro.

Glenn beat incumbent Republican D.J. Johnson by one vote.

Monday, Glenn’s attorney filed with the House clerk accusing Republicans of election interference.

Representative Glenn was sworn in office in January while he awaited a challenge to his victory. His lawyers demand that a vote credited to Johnson during the recount be removed from the recount.

The General Assembly returns to Frankfort tomorrow with the cloud of uncertain hanging over the seat.

WHAS11 News asked Speaker Osborne for his take on the recount tie.

“It's amazing that you can count through that many votes and it just goes to show you that every single vote does count, every vote matters,” Speaker Osborne Said.

The Speaker said Representative Glenn will remain in his seat until the special Competition Committee makes a suggestion to the full House. It's unclear whether that committee will meet Tuesday before they gavel in at 4pm.

Late Monday, DJ Johnson's attorneys with Frost Brown Todd filed with the Clerk calling the accusations "false and Scurrilous" pointing out that the bi-partisan Daviess County board voted unanimously on decisions made during the recount.