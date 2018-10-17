An illness that causes paralytic symptoms similar to polio in children has no confirmed presence in Michigan but officials are looking at one possible case, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told the Free Press on Monday.

Acute flaccid myelitis, better known as AFM, is a rare condition that affects the spinal cord, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Early symptoms include weakness in the arms and legs. It is unclear what causes AFM – research is in its early stages.

According to NBC News, the polio-like illness is on the rise, with 87 possible cases in 26 states this year. The CDC counted 38 confirmed cases in 16 states between January and September of 2018.

One of these possible cases is in Michigan. A spokesperson for the health department said, "We do have one report that is still under investigation, so we’re doing testing but we are not able to confirm whether it is AFM."

More information is expected later today, the spokesperson said.

