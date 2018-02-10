SUITLAND, MD -- Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video throwing a brick at a Prince George's County business before the brick flew back at him, hitting him in the head.

He has been dubbed the "Bad Luck Bandit."

On Sept. 20, police say the "bandit" managed to use a brick to successfully shatter the front glass window of a carryout located in the 4000 block of Suitland Road.

RELATED: Police seeking suspect in brick attack in NW, DC

His luck wouldn't last, however. Once inside the business, police say the suspect used the same brick to try and break bulletproof glass that was protecting the front counter. The suspect attempted to break the glass three times. On the third attempt, surveillance video shows the brick flying back at the suspect and hitting him in the head.

The man then fell to the ground and laid there for a few minutes before getting up and leaving the business.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows someone with a suspicious head injury, please call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or the Regional Investigation Division-Central at 301-390-2160.

© 2018 WUSA