LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting after one man in south Louisville was shot and killed.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a shooting call at around 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of Ivy Ridge Lane. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.

There are no suspects, and police ask anyone with information to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-5673.