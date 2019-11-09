Crews are on the scene of a cargo plane that crashed near Toledo Express Airport on Wednesday at 2:37 a.m. The number and status of those on board the plane is not yet known, according to Joe Rotterdam of the Port Authority, but a search is underway of a large debris field.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says the plane crashed on Garden Road east of the airport in Bubba's Mobile Truck repair Heavy duty towing's parking lot.

The aircraft struck multiple unoccupied vehicles on the ground and a significant fire resulted from the impact.

Investigators are looking into whether this plane matches flight N24DR. That plane traveled to Millington, Tennesse from Laredo, Texas, then to Toledo. Flight records show it landed around the same time of the plane that crashed.

Port authority officials believe the wrecked plane was carrying auto parts

In a live press conference, Joe Rotterdam with the Lucas County Port Authority said "initial reports were two souls on board," however he added that the information cannot be confirmed at this time and a search for wreckage is still underway.

Below is a breakdown of the conference from the Port Authority by Anchor Melissa Andrews and Reporter on scene, Ariyl Onstott.

The crash has not affected any flights arriving or departing at the airport and business at Toledo Express Airport is operating normally.

Multiple fire departments from different counties in the area have been called to work on the fire which appears to be under control.

Toledo hazmat was also called to the scene to do air quality monitoring to check explosive levels as a safety precaution.

There were a couple of road closures due to the crash. As of now, Garden Road between Eber and Mescher will be closed. Authorities said that closure will affect school bus routes.

It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

WTOL has crews on the scene and will keep you updated with more information as it comes in.