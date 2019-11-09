Crews are on the scene of a plane crash near Toledo Express Airport Wednesday at 2:37 a.m with half a mile to the Ohio Turnpike.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says the plane crashed on Garden Road east of the airport in Bubba's Mobile Truck repair Heavy duty towing's parking lot.

The aircraft struck multiple unoccupied vehicles on the ground and a significant fire resulted from the impact.

The plane was headed to Toledo Express from a small airport near Memphis. The Port Authority believes it was carrying auto parts.

In a live press conference, Joe Rotterdam with the Lucas County Port Authority said "initial reports were two souls on board," however he added that the information cannot be confirmed at this time and a search for wreckage is still underway.

The crash has not affected any flights arriving or departing at the airport and business at Toledo Express Airport is operating normally.

Multiple fire departments from different counties in the area have been called to work on the fire which appears to be under control.

Eber and Garden Road have been closed due to the crash.

It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

WTOL has crews on the scene and will keep you updated with more information as it comes in.