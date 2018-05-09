LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Store shelves may say it's fall, but the temperatures outside in Kentuckiana still feel like summer. With summer temperatures, there's still the potential for kids and pets to be left in a hot car, which is why animal organization PETA is joining a push by Kids and Cars for the HOT CARS Act. The legislation would require automakers to equip new models with rear seat reminder technology, in the hopes that it will prevent children and pets from being left in the back seat and suffering heat stroke.

Forms of rear seat technology already exist in many models currently in the marketplace. General Motors introduced the technology in its 2017 line up, and since then Nissan and Hyundai have followed suit with technology of their own.

Most models link rear seat reminder technology to the back doors of the vehicle. If a rear door is opened and closed within 10 minutes of starting the ignition--or anytime the car is running--the system is activated. At the end of the drive, when the keys are removed from the ignition, a chime rings and a visual message appears reminding the driver to check the back seat.

Kids and Cars has been pushing for new technology such as this for years, and this summer PETA identified a possible alliance and is now teaming up to back the HOT CARS Act. Louisville Metro Animal Services told WHAS11 that it also believes this kind of technology is an important step forward for animal and child safety.

"This is such a simple technology that will make such a big difference," said Teeya Barnes, spokesperson for Louisville Metro Animal Services. "It's easy when you're busy and on the go, you do something out of your routine--perhaps you take your pet and drop them off at the groomer or the vet for the day--it can be easy to forget you have a pet in the back seat. Technology like this will prevent so many deaths. It's something we can support."

The future of the HOT CARS Act is uncertain. While the concept has received bipartisan support, legislation has been tougher to pass as it has become linked to an ongoing debate over driverless cars. A spokesperson with Kids and Cars told WHAS11 that they share safety concerns over driverless cars, and support the HOT CARS Act over other legislation because it avoids the issue.

