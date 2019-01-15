BARRON, Wis. — The man who confessed to police that he kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdered her parents was apparently so confident she wouldn't try to escape that he applied for a job more than 40 miles from his home.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse has confirmed that Jake Patterson applied online for a job at Saratoga Liquors in Superior the day before Jayme's brave escape and his arrest on murder and kidnapping charges. In his application Patterson wrote "I'm and hones and hardworking guy. Not much work experience, but I show up to work and I'm a quick learner."

On the application, which a Saratoga co-owner shared with KARE 11, Patterson listed his work history without mentioning the two-day stints he spent at Jennie-O and Saputo Cheese, where he was working when he spotted Jayme getting on the school bus. Among the work experiences he listed:

Quanex Building Products, Rice Lake, Oct '16-Jan '17

Marine Corps Boot Camp, San Diego, Apr '17-Dec '17

Bohman Concrete, Hayward, WI, Apr '18-Nov '18

Reporter Raguse tweeted that the work history appears embellished, as the Marines kicked Patterson out after just five weeks of basic training, and authorities say he was not working at the time of the kidnapping, which is in direct conflict to the claim he was working at Bohman Concrete during that time frame.

In another development, Patterson was moved from the Barron County Jail to the lockup in an adjoining county. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the move was an administrative decision, and not based on threats or security concerns.