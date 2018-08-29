LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Some Pastors in Louisville are working to calm fears about going to church following last Sunday's deadly shooting. Forty-three-year-old Bennie Berry was killed walking out of a church service at 32 and Greenwood.

Other churchgoers, and even children saw it happen.

Pastor Bruce Williams, with Bates Memorial Church, said, "My heart was broken, just broken."

Williams got a call a short time after it happened and word spread fast, even some who attend his church across town started voicing concerns.

Williams said, "People are really concerned with the fact that there is no sacred space. People would think well they wouldn't do it there, they wouldn't do it at a school, they wouldn't do it at a church."

But, someone did.

Now Williams and other church leaders said they are fighting back. They will not allow this to become Louisville's new normal.

"We're not going to let evil control our lives, we're not going to let fear determine where we go," Williams said.

Williams said the conversation started Tuesday night, outside the church, dozens of pastors promising to work together to make a change.

"We're here and we're not going anywhere," he added.

The church where the shooting happened had counselors on site in the nights after it happened, to help church members who saw the shooting.

