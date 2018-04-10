LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In 1995 a group of friends set out to write a play and wound up founding a Louisville theater company. Bo Cecil, Blake Hall and Craig Swatt came together to write a musical based on the Greek myth of Pandora, and to fund that project they decided to put on a few shows. The shows worked out and the musical myth was never written, but the Pandora Productions theater company was born.

Pandora Productions is Louisville's only theater company dedicated exclusively to telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, and Producing Artistic Director Michael Drury is leading the way.

Drury joined the company in 1999 as an actor and took over leadership in 2000. Now, he’s focused on keeping the company running smoothly as they continue to explore, examine and share the LGBTQ+ experience with their audiences and the Louisville community.

Photo courtesy Pandora Productions

The company has split its offerings between existing plays from the canon, like last month's Cabaret, and original productions with the mission of highlighting stories and themes of a community that has historically been overlooked in American society.

But the world of 2018 is different than the world of 1995, when the company was founded: marriage equality is the law of the land and the LGBTQ+ community is more broadly represented in American culture. How has Pandora Productions evolved and continued to carry out its mission alongside those societal changes?

“Things have changed, yes, and I would say before the most recent election things were going pretty swimmingly. And, you know, we were asking ourselves, ‘Where do we go from here?’” Drury said. “And then this election happened, and the conversation changed dramatically because I feel like now the LGBTQ+ community feels, not under attack so much, but in fear of things going back the way they were.”

One development from the progress that has been made is the proliferation of literature that elevates and examines the themes of the LGBTQ+ experience. As society has changed, new works have sprung up to interact with those changes, something that has helped Pandora Productions continue their mission in new ways.

“We’re still telling the stories that we’ve always told but they have changed a little bit. You know, we are more visible, we’re not as frightening I think, to people…plus, we’re doing things that are really relevant to today,” Drury said.

Photo courtesy Pandora Productions

While current events don’t necessary dictate the offerings Pandora Productions chooses for any given play or season, Drury says they are taken into account when a production is being prepared.

“The arts are always and have always been the place where we sort of start seeing having a mirror put up to our society. It has always served that purpose. So, you know, we are doing that for our community for sure—the LGBTQ+ community plus the greater Louisville community,” Drury said.

One of those stories reflecting current events will see the stage in January. Southern Comfort tells the true story of a group of transgender friends living in rural Georgia as they navigate love, family and living life on their own terms.

The company will close its 2018-2019 season with Dada Woof, Papa Hot, a play dealing with gay parenting, infidelity and the kinds of family issues gay couples and gay families encounter. Drury says the strength of Pandora Productions’ offerings are the universality of their themes, which help to bridge whatever cultural gap remains between LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ communities.

“For me, what lights me up about what I do and what I’m passionate about is giving a voice to the LGBTQ community and, you know, if people hear our stories they’re much more apt to be friendly about it—do you know what I mean? Like, not threatened,” Drury said. “If you know somebody—if your neighbor, or even if it’s just an actor on Pandora’s stage—like, ‘Oh my gosh I like that guy, I’m going to talk to him in the greet line.’ It just makes it more immediate. And like, ‘Oh, he’s just like my son,’ or ‘He’s just like my nephew.’ You know, we’re not threatening people. We just want to have lives like everybody else do.”

Photo courtesy Pandora Productions

So what does it take for Drury and company to put on a production? While each show is different in the time and resources required, the one constant is that it takes a lot of planning, a lot of money and a lot of work.

“We rehearse usually about 75 to 105 hours before we actually get into the theater and start putting the technical elements to the show,” Drury said. “And we spend probably another 24 to 48 hours in the theater working on technical elements depending on the complication of the show…but it’s a lot of time and sweat.”

And a lot of people, too. About 20-35 people are needed for any given Pandora production. From the cast to the set design, the costumes, the direction, the lights and more, it all adds up—and they’re all local.

“A lot of folks that we have with us in our troupe have been with us for a long time. About 50% of the actors are new every year, which is great, and that’s how they become part of the company…but a lot of the folks have been with us for quite a long time.”

It’s that kind of loyalty that has helped Pandora Productions grow from a fledgling organization in the 1990s to the local institution it is today. Pandora Productions is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and grants to keep its operations running. The company has recently become a member of the Fund for the Arts which is a welcome addition to their funding needs, but in the early days they relied on individual donations and the generosity of their subscribers, some of who have grown into the sponsors that sustain the group today.

All this support makes productions like their next one possible. My Big Gay Italian Christmas will open at the Henry Clay Theatre on November 9 for a ten-show run. The play is a follow-up to the Big Gay Italian Trilogy and centers around a boisterous Italian-American family as they tangle over politics, love and each other while trapped inside by the snowstorm of the century. Pandora’s production is the play’s first outside of New York, a distinction afforded to the local company because of their close relationship with the playwright, Anthony Wilkinson, who will also attend some of the performances in Louisville.

Photo courtesy Pandora Productions

While the company has enjoyed loyal crowds for years, Drury says they are always trying to reach a larger swath of the community that has yet to experience their work.

“When we first started I think we were a little scary to folk who may love theater but were afraid to try us out—I think that’s changed a lot over the years, certainly in the last couple of years I think that’s changed,” Drury said. “I would say come out and see what we’re doing. We have critical acclaim, we have popular acclaim—we’re just telling stories in a compelling way with beautiful tech to accompany it. We’re producing theater just like anybody else is producing theater and I think we’re worthy of attention and I would love for people to come and give us a try.”

Those interested in taking Drury up on his offer can see the company perform My Big Gay Italian Christmas at the Henry Clay Theatre November 9th through the 24th. Showtimes, tickets and more information about Pandora Productions can be found at pandoraprods.org.

