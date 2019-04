LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after a shooting reported to have happened in Iroquois Park.

According to police, the shooting was called in around 7:45 p.m. They responded to the area near the basketball courts but did not find a victim.

Later, they learned the victim has been taken to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was a man in his 20s and was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in this case. If you have any information, call police at 574-LMPD.