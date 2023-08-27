One dead, six hurt after shooting in downtown Louisville

Police responded to the 300 block of Market Street around 3 A.M. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and six others are hurt after a shooting on Market Street in downtown Louisville.

LMPD said it got the call around three Sunday morning to the 300 block of Market.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Five other victims were taken to UofL Hospital. One is an adult man said to be in critical condition. Three adult women and another adult man have what LMPD described as non life threatening injuries.

Police said a seventh victim was found at Jewish Hospital. That person's condition isn't known.

Police do not have any suspects.

You can call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD if you have any information.