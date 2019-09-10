JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — At approximately 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle head-on collision on Michigan Road near Dawson Smith Road in Jefferson County, Ind.

The crash resulted in the death of a Dupont, Ind. man and seriously injured an Indiana Department of Corrections employee in the second vehicle.

Indiana State Police says a vehicle being driven by Raymond S. Beagles was traveling northbound on Michigan Road when his vehicle crossed the center-line into the path of a southbound van being driven by Padget Davis.

The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane of Michigan Road.

Beagles was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office while Davis sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.

Davis' van was owned by the Indiana Department of Corrections. Davis was on duty at the time of the crash.

She was transporting a work release inmate back to the Madison Women’s Correctional Facility. The inmate was transported to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Ind. for minor injuries.

Investigators believe that Beagles had been consuming alcohol prior to the collision.

Investigators also believe that his speed was a contributing factor in the crash, Beagles was not restrained in the vehicle.

Toxicology results are pending and the investigation by Indiana State Police is ongoing at this time.

