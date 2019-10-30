OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A few months in the making, Oldham County police are rolling out a new program.

They're asking people who live in the community and have surveillance cameras if they'd be interested in registering them with the department.

"I think its a great idea," Heather Jackson, who's lived in Oldham Co. her entire life said. "It makes me feel safer in my own home."

This passed summer, Heather got to help police solve a crime by using footage off of her doorbell camera.

"We've used it before because of cars being broken into in the neighborhood," Jackson said. "They used footage from our doorbell camera to catch the people that were breaking into cars in the neighborhood."

That's one of the reasons she supports the new program that asks community members to register their cameras. Police would enter the people into a database, then contact them if a crime was committed near their camera.

"If you choose to participate in this program, you're not giving us access to your computer or camera system," Major Neil Johnson said. "Basically we're just compiling a database of areas or residences that have cameras."

Police say they have already had a couple dozen people sign up since they announced the new program Tuesday on Facebook.

