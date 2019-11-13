LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday morning, the Commonwealth's attorney's office went to the dogs!

K-9 Officer Hondo and his handler, Officer Nimmo, were presented a bone shaped check for $3,179.86. 

Money raised by Commonwealth's Attorney's office and two boys, 11-year-old Finnegan Hamlet and 8-year-old Jack Shaw will purchase a special gift for the good dog. 

"I would say, 'We're raising money for an LMPD K-9 named Hondo to get him a bullet proof vest,'" Jack said on their approach of asking people to donate at the lemonade stand. 

Jack and Finn spent some of their summer vacation hosting lemonade stands.

Finn & Jack Lemonade stand
WHAS

Officer Nimmo appreciates the hard-earned donation and says he thinks Hondo would say he does too if he could talk.

"Having him protected..." Officer Nimmo began.  "It's unreal to think that an 8 and 11 year old took this task on their shoulders and did what they did to provide for a dog that up until a month ago they had never met."

Then the Commonwealth's Attorney himself, Tom Wine, threw Hondo a bone. No really, he presented Hondo with a bone shaped cookie, thanking the k-9 for his service. 

Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.  

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 