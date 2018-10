LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Temperatures may have gone from 80 to 50 quickly this fall, but it sounds like Mother Nature might make up for our colder October with a warmer November.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicts that the country will have above-average temperatures this month.

"A mild winter could be in store for much of the United States this winter," they report.

To see the full temperature outlooks, visit www.cpc.ncep.npaa.gov.

