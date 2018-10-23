A new study has ranked Louisville Metro's top high schools for 2019.

The rankings were released by the website Niche and the criteria for ranking include overall academy performance, diversity, and college readiness.

For private high schools, Kentucky Country Day School came in first place, followed by collegiate then the St. Francis School.

For public high schools, DuPont Manual took first place, followed by North Oldham High School and Floyd Central.

You can view the full private and public school rankings on Niche.com.

