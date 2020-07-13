New York will fine travelers from Florida $2,000 if they don't follow coronavirus rules

TAMPA, Fla. — New York state is issuing an emergency health order impacting travelers from Florida.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all out-of-state travelers from "designated high-COVID" states must provide their contact information when they arrive in the Empire State.
Anyone who fails to provide contact information in New York could be issued a summons with a $2,000 fine, New York's governor said.
"We're serious about enforcing quarantine," Cuomo tweeted.
Currently, New York is requiring travelers from 19 states, including Florida, to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive up north.
"The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average," New York said.
As of July 12, Florida's percent positive rate was 11.51 percent among 112,264 results reported that day.
A full list of affected states is below:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
