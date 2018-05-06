LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you're looking for ways to keep your children entertained this summer, this week-long camp could help!

The Kentucky Derby Museum announced its first-ever Art-Questrians summer camp for kids ages 10-14. This full-day, week-long art camp will help kids explore the Kentucky Derby through a variety of artistic expressions such as printmaking and painting.

The camp runs from Monday, July 30th through Friday, August 3rd and the daily programs run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $250 per person and there are only 20 spots available in the program.

Campers will also receive an exclusive tour of Churchill Downs Racetrack, exhibition exploration time, and a private session to learn about conservation and preservation of artifacts from the Museum’s curatorial team.

Each camper will also receive a T-shirt to wear throughout the week and take home as a souvenir.

For additional information or to register your camper, please visit DerbyMuseum.org

