CrossFit has transformed the lives of countless people. Now, CrossFit has transformed 8,000 square feet of unused space in Butchertown.

Butchertown CrossFit is now open in an area that has been going through a development boom with new businesses like Copper and Kings and the upcoming Louisville FC Stadium.

The gym is located behind Play Louisville on Buchanan Street.

Co-owner Bill Mayo says the process of getting the gym open has been a long, but fun progress and says that Butchertown was an easy choice.

"We got the stadium going in...a stone's throw from here," Mayo said. "Amazing local businesses, great local people - why not? I mean, this is the best place in the city."

He says the gym is offering a founder membership rate for the next three months.

