DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are in disbelief after an early-morning explosion Sunday left behind a gruesome scene at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

That's where police found a man dead, likely from that explosion, investigators said.

11Alive's Jon Shirek spoke to the couple whose yard was the site of the gory scene that they initially thought was a post-Halloween prank in poor taste.

"It was not a fully intact person," explained Adrienne Hill.

Her partner Kevin Harris said he almost thought that what he saw wasn't real - but it very much was.

"The investigator came, and I said, 'is it real?' He was, like, 'yes.' And I was like—'Wow'."

It was around 1:30 in the morning that residents at the Redan Cove Apartments off Redan Road heard the disturbance. Torre Daniels said he was in the bathroom around that time when he heard an explosion.

"All I heard was a big boom," he told 11Alive. "That's pretty much the best description of it."

Originally, Daniels said he thought it was a car accident or a gunshot. He spoke with his neighbor soon after, who thought the boom was a transformer blowing up.

"But the electricity didn't go out, so we knew something was wrong," he said.

Daniels added that he went to look out the window and didn't see anything.

"So, I wound up going to bed," he said. "Woke up, and I saw all the squad cars here."

DeKalb Police officers, the bomb squad, police dogs and even investigators from the FBI all responded to the complex to try and figure out what happened. As it turned out, Daniels theories of possible gun shots or an accident were far from what really happened - the explosion reportedly left that man dismembered, according to witnesses. Something Daniels said he would have never thought.

"Explosive was the last thing on my mind," he said. "It's crazy, because this a quiet neighborhood - you feel me. Its a really quiet neighborhood. You don't hear about stuff like this."

Cameron Hobbs also lives at the complex and told 11Alive investigators - including some in hazmat suits - had been canvassing the complex since around 6 a.m. gathering evidence and clues - and their overwhelming presence has took many by surprise.

"This is my first time ever seeing an FBI agent here. I had never seen one," he said. "Bomb squad is here. They got dogs walking the property."

Part of the investigation now will be what type of device, if any, may have caused the explosion. Witness claimed that the man may have been wearing some type of explosive device, though investigators have not confirmed that to be the case.

Right now, investigators are still trying to identify the man and determine why he was there - and if he detonated the explosive on purpose. There was no damage to any of the buildings, something that Hobbs' brother Eric said was very lucky.

"What if everything blew up and caught on fire? People's lives could have been in danger," he said. "Anything could have happened."

Meanwhile, Hill said she's just feeling a "wave of emotions" in the wake of what happened.

"I started out angry, now my heart is heavy. ‘Cause now that this is a person, what brought him to this area and my apartment?" she asked. "Something big really happened over here."

