About 85 firefighters were called to the scene of the 2-alarm fire.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A neighbor went inside a burning home and helped a family with grandparents and twin toddlers out of the flames late Saturday night in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials said.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. at what appeared to be a townhouse located on Sterling Terrace in Gaithersburg, officials said.

Neighbors in the area reported the fire to emergency crews and notified them that the burning home housed a grandmother, grandfather and twin 18-month-old children.

Officials said before fire crews arrived, one heroic neighbor entered the burning home and helped the grandfather out before going upstairs and helping the grandmother with one toddler as he grabbed the other toddler.

About 85 firefighters were called to the scene of the 2-alarm fire that caused about $2.2 million of damage. Officials said the flames started in the garage and even extended to a car.

Officials believe the cause of the fire could be an electrical issue but they still haven't determined that to be certain.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but several families are displaced.

Firefighters will be back out at the scene around 10 am for a regular "after-the-fire" response, officials said.