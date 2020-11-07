Nearly a week later, alleged Lake Monroe victim demands arrests

DNR's investigation into the July 4 incident is ongoing.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been six days since videos surfaced on social media of an alleged racist attack on a Black man near Lake Monroe.

The incident happened on July 4. On Friday, the alleged victim and supporters continued calls to make an arrest.

“We don’t have another day. We don’t have another week. It’s time, and we need justice,” said Vauhxx Booker.

Booker claims he was attacked and held against his will by a group of White men. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the incident, but Booker says not fast enough.

“How many people have to ask for justice? They can go ahead and charge, they don’t have to have all the information right now. They have enough information. They had enough information right now and it is time to arrest these folks,” said Booker.

On Thursday, Monroe County prosecutor Erika Olipant said the investigation into the matter will not be rushed.

“The decision to bring formal criminal charges rests solely with the prosecutor’s office. However, in order to make a filing decision, the prosecutor’s office must receive a full and complete investigative report from law enforcement,” Oliphant said in a statement.

Booker’s attorney is calling for more federal intervention.

“We have a small prosecutor's office in a small community who is obviously struggling to get ahead of this case and to bring those suspects in and arrest them,” said Katherine Liell.