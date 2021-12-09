Nation’s oldest World War II veteran turns 112 years old in New Orleans

“If you ask Mr. Brooks why have you lived so long, he says his motto is be good to people”

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans went big for a World War II veteran’s birthday Sunday morning on Clara Street.

Lawrence Brooks turned 112 years old.

Brooks was first entertained by his favorite 1940s vocal trio, The Victory Belles.

The drive-by celebration was organized by the National World War Two Museum who wanted to give him a birthday to remember.

“If you ask Mr. Brooks why have you lived so long, he says his motto is 'be good to people,'” said Peter Crean with the National World War II Museum.

Crean wanted to make sure his service was appreciated by the community.

“It’s not only what we represents. He is the oldest veteran in the United States, so he represents an entire generation,” added Crean.

There was a large drive-by Jeep parade, local musicians and it was only right the residents joined in on the fun.

“Here we are having his 8th birthday party,” added Crean.

