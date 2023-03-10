West Michigan woman says service dog was denied at restaurant, adds apology has been made

For Candace Carlisle, her "Paws With a Cause" dog Denali is a necessity.

"I can't pick and choose when I need her," said Carlisle. "So she comes with me everywhere I go."

Multiple Sclerosis limits her movement, and she relies on Denali to open doors, for balance, even emotional support.

On Monday, however, she says that a manager at the IHOP IN Muskegon, wouldn't let her service dog in.

She said she left the restaurant crying, but not before trying to explain the American with Disabilities Act.

"I explained to him the ADA rules, and I showed him the card, but that didn't matter," said Carlisle. "At that time, I was halfway in tears, and I was just like, I don't want to eat here."

However, on the same day, she says IHOP corporate called her to apologize, calling it a misunderstanding.

"It was lack of knowledge, and that they were going to teach their their staff the proper way of doing it," said Carlisle. "He was very lost for words when he was talking to me."

According to ADA Compliance laws here in Michigan... a business may ask if the service animal is required because of a disability, and what work or task the animal has been trained to perform.

However, they cannot ask about a person's disability, require medical information or training documents related to the service animal.

Although there are no hard feelings, Carlisle said it's information like that, and more, she hopes is learned from this situation.

"It's important for businesses to educate their staff, like there should be a if everyone's educated, then you would know what a service dog should properly look like, and how they should present themselves," said Carlisle.

Carlisle said IHOP has invited her whole family back to the restaurant for free pancakes. Denali will also be joining them for that makeup dinner.

"I'm going back there for my pancakes," said Carlisle.

