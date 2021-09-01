U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown calls for resignations of two Republican senators

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is calling for the "immediate resignation of Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.
Senator Brown made the demand in a Twitter post on Saturday evening where he said the Republican senators had "betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy."
He said if they do not resign, the Senate should expel them.
Senators Hawley and Cruz both embraced President Trump's unproven assertion that there was widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Both men were attempting to slow or stop the certification of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, a process that was happening when Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
Brown, along with many other mostly Democratic Senators and Congresspeople, has also been vocal about holding Trump accountable for the role they say he played in Wednesday's violence.
Senator Brown has called on President Trump to resign or for congress to impeach and remove him from office.
"This isn’t really to punish the president or for vengeance. This is to stop what could happen to our national security in the next 12 days. If we don’t act, there’s no telling what this president will do next," said Brown, speaking to WKYC.