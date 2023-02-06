Just off U.S. Route 33 in Logan, Ohio, is where you'll find Wormburner Park Golf.

LOGAN, Ohio — There's a new kind of golf course near Hocking Hills — think miniature golf but with longer holes.

Just off U.S. Route 33 in Logan is where you'll find Wormburner Park Golf.

Just like your standard course, there are 18 holes with hole lengths between 150 to 250 feet.

The only equipment that is needed is one specialized club that is flat like a putter and built like a driver. The ball is slightly smaller than a softball.

The only other course like it is a few states away.

"We drove up to the other course in the U.S. It's in New York. We drove there, played one round and said 'We gotta build a course like this' and that's what we did," said the manager of the course, Hobie Shaw.

The course is built on a former hayfield.

A foursome can take about an hour and a half to play all 18 holes.

It costs $8 per adult and $5 per child under 15.

The park is open 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. April through October.

