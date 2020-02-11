The Salvation Army launches virtual fundraising campaign

The "Virtual Red Kettle Campaign" has a goal of raising $250,000 online this holiday season.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army is inviting the public to take part in a virtual fundraising campaign this holiday season.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents, businesses, churches and other organizations to get involved, whether as an individual "virtual bell ringer" or as part of a fundraising team.

Click here to create your own virtual kettle with a fundraising goal of your choice.

The Salvation Army said funds raised through the iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19, while requests for services are at an all-time high. The Salvation Army said it could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through traditional red kettles because of the closing of many retail stores, shoppers no longer carrying cash and a drop in foot traffic.

The Salvation Army said the red kettles will still show up this year, but volunteer bell ringers are needed more than ever as many regular volunteers for The Salvation Army are having to stay home because of the pandemic. Click here to sign up for a two-hour shift with the latest safety procedures.