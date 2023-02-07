Man proposes to high school sweetheart at Tampa International Airport

And, of course, his now-fiance said yes to him after he gave a heartfelt speech on all the things the man loved about her.

TAMPA, Fla. — Love was in the air on Friday at the Tampa International Airport!

A viral video on TikTok posted by Ada Yamila Ava showed a man, who people say is a doctor from the Tampa area, proposing to a woman, who was his high school sweetheart, at the airport.

In the beginning of the social media video, the man is seen walking with the woman towards a seating section of the airport but before she sits down, she is handed flowers by the man.

The man then shows the woman a piece of jewelry before he gets a pillow to put on the ground as he kneels down to speak to her.

The doctor points behind the woman to show all the cameras recording their special moment and more people are seen gathering to see him propose.

"Everybody is staring," the man said.

Before he asks the big question, the man pulls out a piece of paper that appears to have a speech he wrote and begins saying it to his now-fiance.

"My dearest Nancy, it's been 60 years since we first met, 56 years since we first dated, 10 years since I saw you last and 20 days since we rekindled," the man said while reading his paper to the woman. "You have always been the one I had a crush on since your cheerleader days. Strings me a smile to my face and makes my heart skip a beat."

The man, who is not named in the video, continues on with his speech describing how much the woman means to him and why he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

Towards the end of the speech, more people are seen pausing their walk as the man gets ready to propose to the woman.

"Will you Nancy do me the honor to be my soulmate in life, my partner in every sense of the word, to be my loving wife forever and marry me?" he asked.