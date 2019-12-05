WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A special honor for mothers came straight from the White House this weekend. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania paid tribute to military mothers.

The First Lady gave a speech about the importance of mothers and motherhood.

"Every day should be a celebration of mothers. As a mother myself, I can relate to all that it takes to raise a child. Motherhood is a blessing in its rawest form. It is joyous and delightful and at times it is challenging and worrisome. But the love between a mother and child strengthen us help us grow and provides a deeper meaning to all of our lives,” she said.

President Trump also thanked the mothers serving in uniform and the spouses of those in the armed forces. He also remembered his mother saying he loves her and misses her.

