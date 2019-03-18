(INSIDE EDITION) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it got a call about a possible kidnapping Wednesday in the San Gabriel mountains.

To the naked eye, it may have looked like it a kidnapping was really happening. When authorities got there, they conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

After a bit of investigating, they found out it was just an unauthorized music video shoot.

On Friday, officials posted pictures of what thankfully wasn't a real crime scene.

Evidently, the gun was real, and one person was arrested on a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Cops say the moral of this story is simple. "Book a place to film your music video! maybe advise the cops first?!"

