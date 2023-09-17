2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

Authorities say two pilots have died after their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event in Reno.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RENO, Nev. — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren't immediately available, however, the Reno Air Racing Association identified the two people killed as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing. Both were described as expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 class.

The crash occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno. The remaining races have been canceled.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.