HUDSON, Fla. — Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff's Office helped rescue a baby dolphin off the coast in the Hudson area last week.

On May 10, the sheriff's office's maritime operations unit received a call to help a dolphin calf that was believed to be days or hours old, alone and in distress, authorities say.

An off-duty Pasco deputy was fishing off the coast of Hudson when he noticed the dolphin swimming in circles and having trouble getting above water to breathe, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

In a video provided by the sheriff's office, the dolphin is seen being helped out of the water by the off-duty deputy on his boat as he carefully hands the mammal to the officials on the maritime operations unit's boat.

The off-duty deputy then reportedly contacted the maritime operations unit and helped take the mammal on the boat to meet with Clearwater Marine Aquarium officials.

"Ultimately, the young dolphin was transferred to the care of SeaWorld Rescue by Clearwater Marine Aquarium," the sheriff's office wrote on the Facebook post. "SeaWorld Rescue says that while the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and swimming on his own."