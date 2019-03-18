(INSIDE EDITION) -- An "outraged and hurt" mom has slapped a $500 billion lawsuit on Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and the others accused in the college admissions scandal.

Jennifer Kay Toy, a former California teacher, claims in her class action suit that her only child, Joshua, applied to some of the prestigious colleges named in the scandal but was rejected because of the alleged bribes of other parents.

Toy says her son "was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough but because wealthy individuals felt that it was ok to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children’s way into a good college.”

Toy says that the "heinous" alleged actions of those accused have made her "outraged and hurt." She adds that she and Joshua, who she says graduated with a 4.2 gpa, "believed that he’d had a fair chance" and that fair chance was "stolen."

She filed her suit Wednesday in San Francisco.

The shocking and widespread bribery scandal was announced by federal authorities at a press conference last week.

Loughlin and Huffman were named among a group of 33 parents who allegedly paid millions to bribe coaches at elite universities to reportedly recruit their children and gain admission. They allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their kids into schools including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC.

Both Loughlin and Huffman were taken into custody and released after paying bond.

