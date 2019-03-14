BURLINGTON, Iowa — Beto O'Rourke says he's open to remaking the structure of the Supreme Court so that it better reflects "the diversity we are composed of" as a country.

Speaking at a crowded coffee shop in Burlington, Iowa, O'Rourke said the U.S. is now so polarized that it might be time to have five Republican justices and five Democratic justices, rather than the current nine appointed for life.

He further suggested that both of those groups of five could then select five more justices.

The former Texas congressman also said he'd be open to supporting term limits for the justices, "so there's a more regular rotation through there."

O'Rourke on Thursday joined the crowded field of Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination and is making his first-ever trip to Iowa.